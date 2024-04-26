Round 2 mock draft for Cardinals has them landing center

The Arizona Cardinals started the NFL draft with two picks in the first round on Thursday, selecting receiver Marvin Harrison fourth overall and then adding defensive lineman Darius Robinson with the 27th pick in the round.

They now enter Day 2 of the draft with the 35th pick or third of the second round and three selections in the third.

What will they do? Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar mocked the second round of the draft and has the Cardinals taking Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round.

Powers-Johnson could slide into the starting lineup immediately at center, replacing Hjalte Froholdt, if the team wanted. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah believed JPJ can be a top-five center in the league, even as a rookie.

He also could play guard if the team wanted to keep Froholdt as the starter for another season. Their starting left guard job is very much up for grabs this offseason.

The Cardinals currently have no interior offensive linemen who have logged at least one NFL game in their career signed beyond 2024.

