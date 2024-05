Rosters announced for 2024 Bergen County Football All-Star Game

The 2024 Bergen County Football All-Star Game will be held on Saturday, June 15 at Lyndhurst High School. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

The honorary head coaches are: former Pascack Hills coach Brooks Alexander for the North and former Ridgefield coach/AD Tom Bannon for the South.

Here are the graduating seniors who will be play in the game.

North roster

Jun Best, Fort Lee defensive back

Devin Buonanno, Pascack Hills linebacker

Aidan Carrazana, Westwood defensive back

Owen Caufield, Indian Hills wide receiver

Philip Chung, Palisades Park linebacker

Lenny Colon, Fort Lee running back

Tyler Duffy, Pascack Hills offensive lineman

Zach Falkenstern, Old Tappan offensive lineman

Ennis Feratovic, Pascack Valley offensive lineman

Jack Hattersley, Glen Rock linebacker

Gabe Jimenez, Fort Lee linebacker

Joe Klein, Westwood wide receiver

Aaryn Lugo, Teaneck quarterback

Luke Macfie, Park Ridge running back

Sean Meier, Ridgewood linebacker

Cole Mogesen, Tenafly defensive lineman

Jimmy Montesano, St. Joseph tight end

Jordan Morrell, Pascack Hills running back

Sean Murray, Midland Park defensive lineman

Kendry Peralta, Fort Lee linebacker

Adriel Perez, Teaneck running back

Elijah Perez, Palisades Park wide receiver

Michael Ramirez, Dwight Morrow linebacker

Niles Randall, Leonia defensive back

Jake Rickett, Glen Rock defensive lineman

Braeden Roberts, Westwood offensive lineman

Tyler Roberts, Westwood offensive lineman

Joel Rodriguez, Fort Lee defensive lineman

Charlie Schierloh, Waldwick linebacker

Matt Schwindt, Ridgewood kicker/punter

Zachary Strickland, Teaneck defensive lineman

Joseph Tennant, New Milford linebacker

Joey Von Tobel, Pascack Valley defensive lineman

RJ Ussher, Westwood defensive lineman

Ryan Vene, Paramus offensive lineman

Aidin Xheraj, Paramus offensive lineman

South roster

Nicholas Adamo, Lyndhurst defensive lineman

Abdallah Alkhatib, Bergen Tech defensive back

Jay Anderson, Hackensack defensive lineman

Jack Artemisio, Saddle Brook defensive back

Andrew Avalos, Lodi offensive lineman

Luke Baldwin, Bergen Tech quarterback

John Canada, Bogota defensive back

Luke Cerulli, Rutherford linebacker

Arthur Costan, Rutherford offensive lineman

Ian Crudele, North Arlington wide receiver

Ibrahim Darwish, Elmwood Park wide receiver

Jahsaii DeGrasse, St. Mary wide receiver

Ivan Estevez, Bogota offensive lineman

Luke Faber, Saddle Brook tight tend

Joseph Farrington, Hackensack linebacker

Conor Gill, Lyndhurst defensive lineman

Steel Grabowski, Becton wide receiver

Kendrick Gyamfi, Lodi running back

Jake Herman, Lyndhurst offensive lineman

Alquan Hines, Lodi offensive lineman

Shane Keeler, Lyndhurst offensive lineman

Wakee King, Elmwood Park defensive back

Ivan Larcier, Lodi defensive back

Isaiah Lopez, Lyndhurst linebacker

Antonio Loyola, Wood-Ridge linebacker

Michael Marchitelli, Wood-Ridge offensive lineman

James Masucci, Wood-Ridge quarterback

Sean McGeehan, North Arlington running back

Gavin McGill, Rutherford offensive lineman

Ethan Mejia, Hackensack offensive lineman

Joseph Perpepaj, Bogota running back

Anthony Pizzuti, Lyndhurst wide receiver

Jeremy Ramos, Elmwood Park wide receiver

Michael Rizzo, Lyndhurst linebacker

Jose Rodriguez, North Arlington defensive lineman

Matt Scheibe, Rutherford defensive back

Shawn Sowah, Hackensadck defensive back

Cameron Werner, Lyndhurst wide receiver/kicker

Christopher Zawadzki, Becton offensive lineman

