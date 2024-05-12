Advertisement

Ross County 1-5 Motherwell: Key stats

BBC

  • Motherwell have scored 22 goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half, only Celtic (25) have scored more in the Scottish Premiership this season.

  • Ross County have conceded 17 goals to opposition substitutes in the Scottish Premiership this season, more than any other team.

  • Ross County have conceded 22 goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half, more than any other team in the Scottish Premiership this season.

  • Motherwell have scored 14 goals via substitutes in the Scottish Premiership this season, only Celtic (21) have scored more.