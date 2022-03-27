Ross Chastain smashes his way to first career Cup Series win in last-lap clash at COTA

For the first time in his career, Ross Chastain smashed a watermelon at the NASCAR Cup Series finish line.

Chastain scored his first career Cup Series win in Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas, as well as the first win for Trackhouse Racing, but he had to claw his way through an overtime restart to accomplish it.

RELATED: Unofficial results | At-track photos

Tyler Reddick led the field with two circuits remaining, but Chastain was able to take the top spot away through the esses portion of the 3.41-mile Austin, Texas, road course. AJ Allmendinger, who restarted third, moved his way up to second.

Chastain held the lead at the white flag, but Allmendinger stalked the back bumper of Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet until making his move for the lead through the carousel. In the process, Alex Bowman was able to pass both of them for the lead, but Chastain wasn’t going to be denied. Chastain pushed Allmendinger into Turn 19, which slid Allmendinger into the side of Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet, sending Allmendinger spinning and Chastain past both of them.

“It’s never tasted sweeter, I gotta tell you,” Chastain said while eating the watermelon he smashed at the finish line. “AJ is so good. I’ve learned so much from him. I had to go beat the guy. He taught me so much.”

Bowman held on to finish second, while Allmendinger was unable to continue in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, finishing 33rd. Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick completed the top five, followed by Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Austin Cindric, Erik Jones and Austin Dillon.

The overtime restart was set up when Kurt Busch, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano collided in Turn 1 following a restart with three laps to go. All drivers were able to continue.

RELATED: Kurt Busch, Larson, Logano crash | Kyle Busch spins after contact with Elliott

After starting on pole, Ryan Blaney quickly lost the lead to Daniel Suárez on the first lap. Suárez would maintain the lead throughout the first 15-lap stage. But when the field went back to green-flag conditions for Stage 2, Suárez spun in Turn 1 and cut a tire. Stage 2 winner Denny Hamlin finished 18th after a spin in the closing laps. Suárez finished 24th.

Story continues

After a spin in the first stage following contact in the back bumper by Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch found trouble late in the race to finish 28th.

This story will be updated.