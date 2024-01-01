Rose Bowl: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Alabama vs. Michigan

Happy New Year, folks! We get to bring in the new year with an epic College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.

Alabama and Michigan are two of the most historic teams in college football history so it is only fitting that the two programs battle it out for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship in the Rose Bowl, also known as “the Grandaddy of them all”.

Nick Saban is seeking his seventh national championship with the Crimson Tide and eighth overall and with a win on Monday, he will be one step closer to that accomplishment.

With the anticipation building, here is everything you need to know to catch all the action between the Tide and the Wolverines.

How to watch

Date: Jan. 1, 2024

Time: 4:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Michigan Injury Report

OT Zak Zinter OUT (leg)

Alabama Injury Report

RB Jase McClellan is likely to play after practicing all week

Michigan Players to Watch

Alabama Players to Watch

