Rose Bowl expert predictions as Alabama and Michigan meet in College Football Playoff

You can't ask for a better matchup in the final Rose Bowl that will serve as a College Football Playoff semifinal with Big Ten power Michigan facing off with one of the most-decorated programs in Alabama.

The Wolverines overcame two separate suspensions for coach Jim Harbaugh and two ongoing investigations to run through the Big Ten and arrive as the No. 1 seed. Alabama lost in Week 2 to Texas and had major offensive issues in September, but with Nick Saban doing perhaps his best coaching job the Crimson Tide knocked off two-time defending national champion Georgia in the SEC championship game to secure a controversial spot in the field.

This shapes up to be a physical matchup that could be decided by whichever quarterback − MIchigan's J.J. McCarthy or Alabama's Jalen Milroe − makes the most plays. Our experts make their picks for which team advances to next week's title game.

Scooby Axson

Michigan wants to run the ball, stop the run and avoid mistakes. Alabama is not the team of old that used talented skill position players on offense and a stingy defense to submit teams into surrender by halftime. But if Tide can’t protect Jalen Milroe (he was sacked 38 times) it could be a long afternoon, as the Wolverines thrive on dominating less-than-competent offenses. Alabama’s confidence is high after beating two-time defending champion Georgia and will carry that momentum into another chance at a title for Nick Saban. Alabama 26, Michigan 21.

Jace Evans

Though Michigan has probably been the best team in college football all season, I’m betting on the Alabama infrastructure and the best coach in college football history having his team prepared. Nick Saban is 6-1 in the College Football Playoff semifinals, his only setback occurring to eventual champion Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl after the 2014 season. Though this is Saban’s most unexpected playoff team, I think the Tide make the most of this opportunity and go all the way. Alabama 28, Michigan 24

Paul Myerberg

Alabama will be right at home against Michigan’s physical style. The approach that bulldozed the Big Ten might hit a wall against the Crimson Tide, though the Wolverines are too good and too well-coached to suffer another lopsided semifinal defeat. Look for this to be a four-quarter game that stays close even if the Tide keep Michigan at bay for yet another appearance in the title game for Nick Saban. But if Jalen Milroe gets loose, this could be a convincing win. Alabama 24, Michigan 13.

Erick Smith

This is just a bad matchup for Michigan after being embarrassed in its semifinal games the past two season. The Wolverines want to bludgeon teams for four quarters, however Alabama is more than capable of standing up to their run game. On the other side of the ball, Michigan has not faced a dynamic quarterback like Jalen Milroe. Then there's Nick Saban, who is the last coach you'd want to face with four weeks to prepare. Look for Milroe to do enough damage with his arm and his feet to send the Crimson Tide back to the title game. Alabama 28, Michigan 19.

Eddie Timanus

Picking against Alabama in the playoffs − especially in the semifinals − is usually a bad idea. Not always – Georgia got the job done in the title game couple of years ago, and Clemson did it twice before that. But Michigan hasn’t taken that step yet, so we’ll go with the Tide to again play for all the marbles. Alabama 27, Michigan 17.

Dan Wolken

The more I think about the matchup, the more I think Michigan is going to struggle to score. There is a physical size difference in this game − Alabama, as always, looks like an NFL team and will control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. But will the Tide play well enough? That’s been the issue with this team all season. They certainly showed what they’re capable of against Georgia, and if they have improved over the last month the way Nick Saban’s teams usually do, I think Michigan is in trouble. Alabama 27, Michigan 16.

