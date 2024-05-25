Rosallion's charge seals Irish 2,000 Guineas win

Sean Levey rode Rosallion to victory at the Curragh [Inpho]

Rosallion edged out stablemate Haatem in a thrilling race to the finish line to give Richard Hannon a Classic one-two in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

The colts were second and third respectively in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket in early May, with Charlie Appleby's Notable Speech something of a shock winner.

Sean Levey took the ride on Rosallion, the 10-11 favourite, but in the closing stages Haatem looked to be cruising home under jockey Jamie Spencer.

However, a swift turn of foot from the favourite changed the complexion of the race in the final strides and it was Rosallion, owned by Sheikh Mohammed, who was victorious by a head.

River Tiber finished third of the eight runners for the one-mile race, beaten by a further length and a quarter.