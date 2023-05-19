Rory McIlroy yells profanity at himself on hot mic at PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy is a local favorite at the PGA Championship. He wife Erica Stoll is a hometown girl who grew up not far from Oak Hill Country Club.

He's also relatable on the golf course after a bad shot.

A hot microphone on the ESPN broadcast Friday caught McIlroy yelling a two-word profanity at himself after an errant tee shot on No. 14.

Have a listen for yourself. (Warning: strong language.)

Did Rory Mcilroy just say what I thought he said live on TV🤣🤣 UNBELIEVABLE — Justin Shegog (@Shegog23Justin) May 19, 2023

The F-bombs are flying at the #PGAChampionship again! Thank you Rory Mcilroy for the latest “F&$% you P$&#%” battle cry 🤣😂 — Jacob Standard (@JacobStandard) May 19, 2023

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rory McIlroy yells profanity at himself after PGA Championship shot