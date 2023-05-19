Rory McIlroy yells profanity at himself on hot mic at PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy is a local favorite at the PGA Championship. He wife Erica Stoll is a hometown girl who grew up not far from Oak Hill Country Club.
He's also relatable on the golf course after a bad shot.
A hot microphone on the ESPN broadcast Friday caught McIlroy yelling a two-word profanity at himself after an errant tee shot on No. 14.
Have a listen for yourself. (Warning: strong language.)
Rory HOT mic !!! pic.twitter.com/rJCgQADxEM
— Elijah Collins (@Ecollins2727) May 19, 2023
Did Rory Mcilroy just say what I thought he said live on TV🤣🤣 UNBELIEVABLE
— Justin Shegog (@Shegog23Justin) May 19, 2023
The F-bombs are flying at the #PGAChampionship again! Thank you Rory Mcilroy for the latest “F&$% you P$&#%” battle cry 🤣😂
— Jacob Standard (@JacobStandard) May 19, 2023
