Phil Mickelson calls Saudi Arabia 'scary motherf-----s' and reveals plan to leverage PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson has admitted that he is only siding with the Saudi Arabia's mooted Super Golf League “to gain leverage” out of the PGA Tour, calling the Kingdom “scary motherf-----s to get involved with.”

Mickelson’s stunning comments are sure to open a can of worms, especially with the Saudis who will surely be furious with the six-time major champion with whom they have been dealing so closely and because of the controversy over how far the country’s rulers were complicit in the brutal murder of regime critic and Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018.

Ever since the whispers of the SGL - a breakaway league ready to use the might of Saudi’s $500 billion sovereign wealth fund to lure the top players - emerged a few years ago, Mickelson has been seen as its de facto playing leader, extolling the concept of an F1-type global circuit.

Yet now his real objectives have become clear, as he dismisses the Saudi intentions as “sportswashing”.

“They’re scary motherf—---s to get involved with,” Mickelson is quoted as saying in the soon to be published, Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.

“They’ve been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse. As nice a guy as [PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] comes across as, unless you have leverage, he won’t do what’s right. And the Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I’m not sure I even want [the SGL] to succeed, but just the idea of it is allowing us to get things done with the [PGA] Tour.”

Two weeks ago, Mickelson received a huge, seven-figure appearance fee to compete in the Saudi International in Jeddah and in an interview there accused the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed” in controlling the professionals’ media rights. Seeing as he has been considering an up-front offer north of $100 million to sign up with the SGL that inevitably brought ridicule on social media.

The Saudi golf mission, led by two-time major champion Greg Norman, has been desperate to dismiss the allegations of “sportswashing” insisting their involvement is to “grow the game”. They are investing $300 million on the Asian Tour and Norman has maintained they want to exist in harmony with the PGA and European Tours.

However, Monahan understandably views the formation of the SGL as a threat - particularly as they are reported to be planning to play 10 events in North America - and has told the players that they will be hit with lifetime bans for joining. The European Tour would follow suit, meaning the rebels would be giving up on their Ryder Cup futures.

At the moment, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson are mulling over offers up to $30 million to jump ship. In the last few days, rumours have been intensifying of an imminent SGL announcement, albeit with a skeleton playing roster, although here at the Genesis Invitational there has been a rush of the top players to pledge loyalty to the PGA Tour.

Jon Rahm, the world No 1, was the latest to do so on Wednesday afternoon, and that makes nine of the world’s top 10 who have publicly expressed their allegiance to the status quo. Dustin Johnson is the only member of this elite still wavering.

Together with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy has long been an SGL opponent and on Wednesday cast doubt on the SGL’s progress. "You look at the people that have already said no, Rahm, No 1 in the world, Collin Morikawa, myself,” he said. “Like you've got the top players in the world are saying ‘no’. So that has to tell you something.

“For the younger guys, like it just seems a massive risk," he said. "I can maybe make sense of it for the guys that are getting to the latter stages of their career, for sure.But I don't think that's what a rival golf league is going to want, is it? They don't want some sort of league that's like a pre-Champions Tour.”

Rory McIlroy: 'I will not tarnish my reputation for Saudi millions'

By Daniel Zeqiri

Rory McIlroy has delivered an emphatic rejection of the Saudi-backed Super Golf League by saying he would not risk tarnishing his reputation for extra riches.

McIlroy, who has been a vocal sceptic of plans for a rebel breakaway tour, also said the exorbitant sums of money on offer would make little difference to the world's elite golfers.

The four-time major champion claimed that wealth has not transformed his life and that he only uses the same 'three or four rooms' in his house, while Jon Rahm pledged allegiance to the PGA Tour.

“Look, I’ve lived it - for the top guys, all that money really isn’t going to change their life,” McIlroy told Golf Digest before this week's Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles.

“I’m in a way better financial position than I was a decade ago and my life is no different. I still use the same three, four rooms in my house.

"I just don’t see the value in tarnishing a reputation for extra millions.”

McIlroy added, "I understand the financial part of it for guys that are later on in their career.

"You look at the people that have already said no, Rahm, No. 1 in the world, Collin Morikawa, myself.

"Like you've got the top players in the world are saying no, so that has to tell you something."

McIlroy arrives at Riviera Country Club in the top five of the world rankings for the first time in two years but is looking to bounce back from disappointment in Dubai a fortnight ago, when a watery grave on the 72nd hole cost him a place in a play-off.



Speaking in his pre-tournament press conference, US Open champion Rahm said: “I wanted to take the time to say, this is my official, one and only time I’ll talk about this ... I’m declaring my fealty to the PGA Tour.”



Rahm added: “I know there’s been a lot of talk with the Saudi league; this is something I don’t believe is the best for me and the future of golf, and I think the best legacy I can accomplish is with the PGA."



This week's tournament is hosted by Tiger Woods and his charitable foundation, with the former World No 1 still recovering from the horrendous leg injuries sustained in a car crash during the week of this event last year.