Rory McIlroy: 'I'll play the PGA Tour for the rest of my career' - world number two dismisses LIV Golf link

McIlroy says there is no chance of him joining LIV Golf, who signed the Northern Irishman's Ryder Cup team-mate Jon Rahm [Getty Images]

Rory McIlroy says he will play on the PGA Tour "for the rest of my career" as he quashed rumours of him making a big-money move to LIV Golf.

A report by City AM on Sunday said the four-time major winner had been offered $850m (£683m) to join the Saudi Arabian-backed circuit.

But McIlroy dismissed the report in an interview with Golf Channel on Tuesday.

"I honestly don't know how these things get started," said the Northern Irishman, 34.

"I've never been offered a number from LIV and have never contemplated going to LIV."

McIlroy has been one of LIV Golf's most vocal critics since the breakaway tour was launched in 2022.

However, he admitted to feeling like a "sacrificial lamb" after a framework agreement between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund, which funds LIV, was announced in June last year.

'My future is on PGA Tour and it's never been any different'

But while LIV managed to add McIlroy's Ryder Cup team-mates Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton to its ranks for the 2024 season, the world number two has reiterated that his future remains on the PGA Tour.

"I think I've made it clear over the past two years that I don't think it's something for me," McIlroy added of LIV.

"It doesn't mean I judge people that have went and played over there. I think one of the things I've realised over the past two years is people can make their own decisions for whatever they think is best for themselves. Who are we to judge them for that?

"For me, my future is here on the PGA Tour and it's never been any different."

He added: "It's never even been a conversation for us. It's one of those things, it's unfortunate that we have to deal with it but I'm obviously here today and I'm playing this PGA Tour event next week and will play the PGA Tour for the rest of my career."

McIlroy is coming off a disappointing week at the Masters, where he finished in a tie for 22nd in his latest unsuccessful bid to complete the career grand slam.

The 24-time PGA Tour winner is playing in this week's RBC Heritage in South Carolina before teaming up with Ireland's Shane Lowry for next week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans.