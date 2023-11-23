Rory McIlroy beats Tiger Woods to £12m impact bonus described as ‘kick in the face’

McIlory has come top in the PGA's Player Impact Program for the first time - Getty Images/Harry How

Rory McIlroy has beaten Tiger Woods to the £12 million bonus awarded to the golfer the PGA Tour deems to have made the biggest impact of the season. But one veteran pro has labelled the payout as “a kick in the face to the rest of the Tour players”.

This is the third year of the controversial scheme – introduced as a transparent ploy to persuade the top players to resist joining LIV Golf – and is the first time Woods has not topped the Player Impact Program.

The 15-time major winner finished second, scooping £9.5 million despite not competing since April, with Spain’s Jon Rahm collecting £7.2 million in third and England’s Tommy Fleetwood doubling his campaign’s earnings with £4 million for coming tied sixth.

The results are not officially announced, but in a memo to members seen by Telegraph Sport, the Tour detailed the 20 players who shared the £80 million fund. It has not received unanimous support, with Nate Lashley, the former Tour winner, lashing out on social media.

“How many golf fans actually know what the PIP on the PGA Tour is?” he posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Would love to hear from golf/PGA fans if they think this $100 million was spent well? There’s 150-200 members of the PGA Tour and they just spent $100 million on 20 players. Seems a little ridiculous. Time for new leadership on the PGA Tour. This is an absolute kick in the face to the rest of the PGA Tour players.”

Jason Gore, another former Tour winner who is now the principal player liaison executive, defended the programme in the memo. “PIP is designed to reward members who – through objective measurement criteria – are shown to generate the most positive interest in the PGA Tour.”

The metrics include the number of internet searches, the number of unique news articles, duration that a player spends on screen during weekend telecasts and his popularity on social media and via a survey.

McIlroy did not win on US soil this year – he lifted titles in Dubai and Scotland and was the top-scorer at the Ryder Cup – but continued to be the most vocal critic of the breakaway LIV league.

This will be seen in many quarters as compensation for the world No 2 putting his neck on the line until the shock “framework agreement” and plans for a merger were announced between the Tour and the Saudi sovereign wealth fund that funds LIV.

McIlroy, who resigned from the Tour’s policy board last week, was blindsided by that jaw-dropping alliance in June and referred to himself at the time as “a sacrificial lamb”. But at these prices, many will believe that the sacrifice was well worth it. It takes McIlroy’s on-course earnings for 2023 past the £25 million mark.

