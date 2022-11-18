Two former Alabama players drafted by Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL
Thomas Fletcher and Chris Owens were both drafted by the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.
Thomas Fletcher and Chris Owens were both drafted by the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.
A sad but touching story as we begin to enter the holiday season.
** Betting stats are provided by BetMGM. Chaos Reigns in the Big Ten West Heading into Week 12, college football’s most chaotic division is the Big Ten West, as four teams are tied at the top of the standings with two games to go, and none of them control their own destiny. Here’s a
A prosecutor described the case as “every parent’s worst nightmare,” according to the Providence Journal.
It seems like rent is on the rise just about everywhere, but now, some Seattle residents are taking the matter into their own hands - saying their rent is getting a little too high.
Todd McShay recently released his updated 2023 NFL Draft rankings of the top 32 prospects. Texas' Bijan Robinson lands within the top 10.
For the first time ever, Austin Peay faces college football power Alabama Saturday, but the Govs still have FCS playoffs on their minds.
The Alabama coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 offensive lineman Preston Taumua.
Most airlines in the U.S. will let kids as young as 5 fly alone. Experts say that's a good age to let many children doing things more independently.
Here are five things the Tigers should look to do offensively against Western Kentucky.
Some familiar faces could be playing in the XLF next year. Here are the 13 former Saints players selected in the 2023 XFL draft, from RB Abram Smith to TE Alize Mack:
After an emotional win over Texas A&M last week, Auburn football hosts Western Kentucky for its final home game of the season Saturday.
11 former #Chiefs players were selected in the 2023 XFL draft so far. Check out the full list here:
- They know that everyone can win in the Big Ten, reiterated that Purdue cannot overlook Northwestern amidst their struggles this season. - Brohm is happy for the Purdue alumni that were drafted into the XFL, a league he knows well.
Wisconsin Judge Jennifer Dorow drew fan mail and gifts from people who admired her handling of the often disruptive actions of a man on trial for killing six people by driving through a Christmas parade. Now she’s the popular choice of some Republicans to run next year in hopes of sealing a conservative majority on a Wisconsin Supreme Court that has delivered critical victories for the GOP over the past decade. Liberals are prioritizing the race as a way to flip control of the court heading into the 2024 presidential election.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are joined by cast full of legends in "80 for Brady"
"Since my departure with the Colts was so abrupt and really not for a good reason, I no longer have a feeling of pride with my rings," Jansen said.
College football schedule, predictions, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.
The timeline doesn’t look good. The NFL is looking into it. With Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing arrested early Friday for DUI, it’s possible that Downing was drinking on the team plane back from Green Bay. “There is a policy that prohibits alcohol on team planes or buses,” Chief NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy said via [more]
The Rally: "I'm told there are several teams, including the Lakers and Pistons that are monitoring the situation." NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on restricted free agent Miles Bridges. Source: Twitter More on this storyline NBA Central: ...
Ndamukong Suh’s mother wanted him to stay retired. He’s got 19-month-old twin boys who surely wanted dad to stay home. Suh doesn’t need the money, having made more than $166 million in his career. So, why return now, at 35, and with nothing left to prove? “Championships. That’s what keeps me going,” Suh answered simply. [more]