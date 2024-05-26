Roosevelt & Boonsboro fall in softball state championships

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Despite impressive seasons from both teams, both Eleanor Roosevelt and Boonsboro softball teams fell in their respective state title games on Saturday.

Roosevelt was undefeated entering the title game, and made a rare appearance for a Prince George’s county softball team in the 4A championship game. Roosevelt lost to Leonardtown, 14-0 in five innings.

Boonsboro only finished its season with two total losses. The Warriors fell to Alleghany in the 1A title game, 9-1.

