Roos needs no extra motivation for Hampden task

Kelle Roos says it shouldn't take the appointment of a new manager to fire Aberdeen up for their Scottish Cup semi-final.

The Dons face Celtic at Hampden on Saturday - live on BBC One Scotland at 12:30 BST - and Jimmy Thelin will be watching from afar as the Elfsborg boss prepares to take the Pittodrie reins in June.

"For me nothing changes," said goalkeeper Roos.

"Some people might say ‘Oh yeah, the players are going to put more effort in because they know there is a new manager and he might be watching.’

"If that is what drives you as a player, you are doing something drastically wrong so that is definitely not the case for me. I will be doing all the same things I have been doing and we will go from there."

Roos is already clued up on Thelin's methods and wasn't surprised when the club announced the 46-year-old will be swapping Sweden for Scotland.

"I had a bit of a gut feeling from quite a while away it was going to be him eventually so I did a little bit of homework, to see what he is like," he added.

Whether Roos will still be around at Pittodrie when Thelin arrives is up in the air. The 31-year-old Dutchman is out of contract this summer and has "no update" to offer on his future.