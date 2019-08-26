Rookie Orientation: Devin White - The Defining Defender





Subscribe to Rookie Orientation

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the 2019 offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired head coach Dirk Koetter and replaced him with Bruce Arians. The move signaled an investment in fixing the talented, yet inconsistent offense that never quite clicked in three years under Dirk Koetter.

But what about Tampa's even greater stretch of defensive ineptitude? The Bucs' answer on that side of the ball was using the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft to select LSU inside linebacker Devin White.

Matt Harmon is joined by Yahoo Sports' Tank Williams and Eric Edholm, as well as Dr. Jen Welter, the first female coach in the NFL, to dive into why White could be the perfect fit to bring glory back to Tampa Bay's struggling defense.

Matt Harmon illustrates how rookie linebacker Devin White could return the Buccaneers' defense to its former glory on the latest Rookie Orientation. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts