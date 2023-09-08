Ron Rivera: Commanders aren't taking the Cardinals lightly

The Cardinals are widely regarded as the worst team in the NFL heading into the 2023 season, but their Week One opponent isn't taking anything for granted.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera said today that his team expects a competitive game from the Cardinals on Sunday and he would never overlook an opponent.

"We're not taking this team lightly. This team, they're paid like everyone else. They want to win. They're coming here to win. So we've got to be on our game," Rivera said.

The Commanders are seven-point favorites on Sunday, and a sold-out crowd in Washington will be cheering them enthusiastically in the first game of the post-Dan Snyder era. A loss to this Cardinals team would be a disastrous start for the new ownership's regime, and Rivera plans to do everything he can to make sure that doesn't happen.