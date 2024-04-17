Ron Holland: NBA draft scouting report and intel

2005 | 6’8 | 6’11 WS | 206 LBS

Team: G League Ignite

Best aggregate mock draft rank: 3 / Worst rank: 12

Agent: Justin Haynes, Bill Duffy

2023-24 Stats:

In 15 games of the 2023-24 season, Holland averaged 18.5 points, shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 23.9 percent from three, with 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Strengths:

* Leads Ignite team in scoring, rebounds, and assists

* Strong finisher, particularly effective in transition

* Capable spot-up shooter with potential off-the-dribble shooting

* Above-average athleticism and non-stop motor

* Excellent perimeter defender with quick reads and disruptive ability

* Projects as a high-level defender capable of guarding positions 1-4

* Constantly plays hard, hustles and loves defense

* Functional NBA swingman with potential to play small ball four due to rebounding abilities

Weaknesses:

* Below-average true shooting percentage and turnover-prone due to decision-making and court vision issues

* Sometimes overly aggressive defensively, leading to defensive lapses

* Needs to get stronger and refine ball handling

* Requires consistency in all aspects of his game, including shooting mechanics

* Recent thumb injury may impact draft process, but scouts believe it will have little impact on draft placement

Scotto's draft notes:

“Holland is a high-motor guy you want in a foxhole next to you,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He’s a tough customer. He’s limited to being a straight line driver who will have to clean up his decision-making and reduce his turnovers. Like a lot of guys who come into the league, he’s going to have to work on his shooting to increase his range and accuracy. He’s a competitor.”

“Caris LeVert has a little better handle and more of a consistent shot, but Holland reminds me of him somewhat when he first came out,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype.

“I feel like I’m a really good finisher,” Holland told HoopsHype. “I can make spot-up shots. I can shoot a little bit off the dribble, but I feel like I need to get consistent with everything, including ball handling and tightening up when it comes to ball pressure. Guys are starting to press up on me a lot and see that I’m a little weak there, but that’s what I’ve been working on, and that’s why I’m at Ignite. They are helping me to expand my whole game. There’s nothing bad or anything I can’t do, but there are things I can definitely grow and get stronger at.”

At the G League Showcase, a handful of scouts and executives compared Holland to a younger Gerald Wallace, a one-time All-Star small forward with the Charlotte Bobcats during the 2009-10 season.

“Holland is a functional NBA wing,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He doesn’t handle or shoot it great, but is good enough right now. He’s a rebounder who’s tough.”

“Holland can guard well and move his feet on defense,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He won’t back down from anyone and can be a rotational piece next season.”

Excerpts from HoopsHype’s Aggregate Mock Draft from colleague Michael Scotto, who contributed research to this story, can be found here.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype