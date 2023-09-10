Romeo Doubs is expected to play a limited number of snaps

The Packers dealt with injuries to two of their wide receivers this week and it looks like they will have one of them in the lineup against the Bears.

According to multiple reports, Romeo Doubs is expected to play despite a hamstring injury. The Packers are expected to limit the number of snaps Doubs will play, however.

Christian Watson was ruled out on Friday due to a hamstring injury of his own.

Doubs was a fourth-round pick last year, but he is one of the more experienced receivers on the roster in Green Bay. Second-round pick Jayden Reed, fifth-round pick Dontayvion Wicks, and undrafted rookie Malik Heath join 2022 draft picks Watson, Doubs, and Samori Toure on the 53-man roster.

The injuries did not cause the Packers to elevate any receivers from the practice squad. They added safety Innis Gaines and running back Patrick Taylor for Sunday's game.