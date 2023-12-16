Will Rogers transfer, explained: Why Mississippi State QB chose Washington from portal

The Washington Huskies were a one-quarterback team this year, with Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. leading the charge. Penix, however, is absconding for the NFL after this season, creating a void at the position for Kalen DeBoer's team.

Entering the competitive fray for the Huskies is former Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers, who told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Friday he will use his one year left of eligibility to play for the Huskies. Washington finished No. 2 in the final College Football Playoff rankings of 2023, one season ahead of an expansion of the playoff field and the Huskies' jump to the Big Ten.

Penix going pro should offer Rogers a chance to start next season, though the Huskies also expect to land three-star prospect Dermaricus Davis from California. Mississippi State has had a bit of a one-way pipeline to Washington in recent years, with star Huskies running back Dillon Johnson joining after last season; current Bulldogs running back Jo'Quavious Marks reportedly visited Washington this week as well

REQUIRED READING: Mississippi State's 2024 schedule is complete: See the full list of opponents, dates

Rogers played in eight games for Mississippi State this year in a beleaguered season for the Bulldogs. He completed 59.9% of his passes for 1,626 yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He battled a shoulder injury as well, which limited his action.

Here's all you need to know of Rogers' transfer to Washington:

Why is Will Rogers transferring to Washington?

Rogers is saddling up for one more ride in college football, and Washington is a solid fit for the longtime college QB.

With Penix departing for the NFL, a vacuum is going to form at quarterback for DeBoer, giving Rogers a clear starting path. Penix, himself a transfer from Indiana, was a bona fide star with Washington. The Huskies offense offers a lot of opportunity for incoming quarterbacks.

As far as weapons go, Biletnikoff finalist Rome Odunze is presumably going to the NFL. Even so, Washington could have plenty of options for whomever takes over for at QB. Johnson would give Rogers a player whom he is familiar with, while the best case scenario is the offering of Ja'Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan at wide receiver (both could declare for the NFL draft, but they could stay as well).

DeBoer's offense is extremely quarterback-friendly, and he offered a simple quote about heading to Seattle: “I know I have one more crack at it,” Rogers told Thamel. “I know I had to do what I had to do — win as many games as possible.”

To wit, Rogers talked about the QB-friendly system perpetuated by DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

"Obviously how Coach Grubb runs his offense, it's one of the tops in the country with how they score points and how quarterback friendly the system is," Rogers said, per ESPN. "People started to catch on to them in 2022, that's when the whole nation took notice. Things didn't go as planned this year (for me), and I entered the portal. I had hoped that they would reach out."

Why did Will Rogers transfer from Mississippi State

Mississippi State struggled this season, finishing at 5-7 (1-7 SEC) on the year. Rogers dealt with injuries, and coach Zach Arnett, who was promoted from interim coach, was fired before the season ended.

With the MSU program in a state of flux, and Jeff Lebby coming in and presumably bringing his own system of play, Rogers said he figured a new start would be best for his career.

"It was nice to have family and friends to watch all the games," Rogers said, per ESPN. "But at some point, you have to think about what's best for your career. This is the best move for me and my family. That's what we think is best."

MORE: Egg Bowl between Mississippi State football, Ole Miss moving off Thanksgiving in 2024 — for now

Will Rogers stats at Mississippi State

Rogers put up solid counting stats in four seasons at Mississippi State. But the passing of Mike Leach, the implementation of a new offensive system and injuries hindered him in 2023. He played in just eight games, and with just one more year of eligibility, is looking to bolster his resume for prospective NFL teams.

2020: 239 of 346 passing (69.1%); 1,976 yards; 11 TDs; 7 INTs; 123.5 RTG

2021: 505 of 683 passing (73.9%); 4,739 yards; 36 TDs; 9 INTs; 147 RTG

2022: 415 of 610 passing (68%); 3,974 yards; 35 TDs; 8 INTs; 139.1 RTG

2023: 142 of 237 passing (59.9%); 1,626 yards; 12 TDs; 4 INTs; 130.9 RTG

Rogers will leave Starkville as MSU's all-time leading passer and second in SEC history in passing yards.

Washington offensive stats

Washington's offense put up outrageous numbers in 2023, thanks in large part to an offense laden with NFL-level talent. Penix, Johnson, Odunze, Polk, and McMillan — not to mention a strong supporting offensive line that is a finalist for the Joe Moore Award — gave DeBoer and Grubb plenty of offensive options.

Here's a look at some of Washington's offensive stats (NCAA ranks in parentheses).

Passing Yards: 4,470 (1st)

Passing touchdowns: 35 (3rd)

Sacks allowed: 11 (T-5th)

Rating: 163.1 (11th)

Yards per attempt: 9.2 (T-12th)

Rogers will have a lot of opportunity in Washington's offense. Johnson did say he put in a word for the Huskies with the Bulldog visitors.

"I can't talk too much about it, man, but all I can say is I put in a good word, a very good word, about the school and the coaches," he said, per Sports Illustrated. "They're definitely loving it."

Looking at the season Penix had, there isn't much to not love. And with the Huskies in the playoff, they'll be able to make another pitch come New Year's Day when they take on No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Will Rogers transfer: Why MSU QB will play for Washington football