Rogers: 'McClanahan is a top 5 starter in fantasy'
Connor Rogers dives into Shane McClanahan's top-five value as a SP this fantasy season, as well as why the Rays ace's durability shouldn't pose a concern.
Here is the latest free agency buzz surrounding Daniel Jones...
The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with quarterback Geno Smith on a three-year contract that keeps the AP comeback player of the year in the Pacific Northwest. It will keep Smith as the presumptive starter with the Seahawks and gives him the first big payday of his career. NFL Network and The Score reported the deal could be worth up to $105 million.
Just a week before Geno Smith could've hit free agency, the Seattle Seahawks reportedly locked up their quarterback with a three-year deal.
A scary scene unfolded at JetBlue Park on Monday afternoon when Red Sox infielder Justin Turner was hit in the head by a pitch from Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning.
The Giants have played with the new rules for 11 games. It's easy to see the impact they're making.
Joe Burrow was Justin Hilliard's Ohio State teammate from 2015 to 2017.
Former Dodgers star Justin Turner was hit in the face by a pitch Monday while playing in a spring training game for his new team, the Boston Red Sox.
It feels like a good day to empty the notebook of assorted observations gathered from that swing through Florida at Yankees and Mets camps.
It wasn't long ago new UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was charged with domestic violence in Las Vegas – a charge that later was dropped.
Las Vegas has a new power couple, and it is very athletic.
As the Mets enter an all-in season in 2023, prospects like Brett Baty and Mark Vientos should be up as soon as they're deemed the best options at their respective spots.
With the debate raging over the PGA Tour caving into the demands of the elite, Rory McIlroy yet again restated his credentials to be worthy of special treatment by hurtling his way into contention for a second Arnold Palmer Invitational title.
The Undisputed co-host has had enough of the Mavs superstar
The UFC president said ‘a lot of s***’ has gone down between the fighters on the set of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’
2022 NCAA tournament bracket predictions
The Times-Union ranks the top-10 contenders for the 2023 Players Championship.
As Super Bowl LVII approached, it became clear that Eagles cornerback Darius Slay continued to be motivated by the perception that former Lions coach Matt Patricia disrespected Slay when he was in Detroit. Slay’s motivation may continue in 2023. With Patricia reportedly in play to join the defensive coaching staff in Philadelphia, Slay and Patricia [more]
The 2023 MLB season is coming up quickly. Here's everything you need to know about Opening Day.
Many of the game’s top players have skipped the tournament in the past. But this year teams across the world are fielding strong rosters
March Madness is coming up fast. Here is what to know, along with some key games to watch and who's on the bubble ahead of Selection Sunday for the women's NCAA Tournament.