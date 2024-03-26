Roger Goodell: "Going through our process" to approve Tom Brady buying piece of Raiders

There was no vote to approve Tom Brady's purchase of 10 percent stake in the Las Vegas Raiders at this week's league meetings, but NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell indicated that there's no deviation from the league's usual protocols in such situations.

Brady initially reached a deal with Raiders owner Mark Davis last year and there was some belief that it was part of a bid to get Brady into a Raiders uniform. The NFL passed a rule barring employees from holding equity in teams and Goodell said on Tuesday that he wouldn't characterize the lack of league approval as a sign that there's anything unusual about the process.

"I wouldn't say it’s a delay," Goodell said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "We go through a very thorough process . . . We're just going through our process. We've been in touch with their side. I think it's been making progress."

Brady is set to become Fox's lead game analyst this fall and it would be out of the ordinary to have a partial owner of a team calling games involving other clubs, but there's no sign that the league is set to bar Brady from ultimately entering the ownership club at this time.