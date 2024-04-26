Roger Goodell endorses 18-game NFL regular season

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday. He voiced an opinion that players might dislike but fans would approve.

Goodell said the league is good with a 17=game regular season … for now.

However, he has no use for preseason games and said he would like for there to be two of them with the regular season expanding to 18 games.

The idea would be to add another bye week into the schedule — a second one — and push the Super Bowl back a week.

If that happened, the NFL Championship Game would take place on the Sunday of Presidents’ Day weekend.

And that Monday would be a holiday for many people.

Football fans — and anyone who watches the game — would be thrilled to have that Monday off to recover.

“I think we’re good at seventeen games right now but we’re always looking at how we continue.. I’m not a fan of the preseason and I’d replace a preseason game with a regular season game any day” ~ @nflcommish #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Tv8xdjkSXJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire