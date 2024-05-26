'Rodgers won't stand still as Celtic’s mentality shines again'

One moment was the difference for Celtic at Hampden on Saturday but, over the course of the season, they have once again shown their mentality is a key element in their domestic success.

The Scottish Cup final was a contest that had very, very little between the sides.

It was a game Rangers performed well in, doing everything I imagine they would have hoped for by stopping their rivals' fluency.

But that one big moment still fell to Celtic. A shot, a rebound, and Adam Idah took it.

Now, after a league and cup double, Brendan Rodgers can't stand still - and he won't.

'Rangers improved but history will show Celtic won'

Saturday's game reflected my memories of this derby as a young player and young supporter.

Usually, neither team dominates for 90 minutes. There are spells one will have a period in the ascendency and vice versa. That's the Old Firm.

You always know as a player, the other side will have a moment. That would have been in the heads of the Rangers players when Abdallah Sima's goal was ruled out.

Even still, Philippe Clement's team stopped Celtic from being their fluent best in attacking phases.

That meant there was a lack of clear-cut chances for either side, but history will show another win for Celtic.

Throughout the league campaign you have seen their mentality shine in high-pressure moments. Now this group get to enjoy another amazing day.

'Idah takes burden off Kyogo'

Idah, the match winner, has had a massive impact on this Celtic side.

Comparisons will be made with Kyogo Furuhashi, whose movement is better than anyone’s in this country, but Idah brings a completely different profile.

He allows you to go longer. If it’s a more physical game, he brings that as well.

But what he shares with Kyogo is a goalscoring sense and you saw that again at Hampden.

Celtic were so reliant on Kyogo for a long periods of this season and last, but Idah has taken that burden off him while offering something different.

With his loan from Norwich City due to expire, it will be interesting to see what action Celtic take in the summer.

'Rodgers & Celtic can't stand still'

The manager will know what he needs to do with Idah - and he will know what else needs done this summer.

The thing with Celtic and Rangers is you can never stand still. You always know your rival is trying to take the league from you or you are trying to retain it.

Through my time as Belgium assistant coach, I watched Clement build a serious team at Club Bruges. Rangers have a good manager.

This weekend isn't the time for it, Celtic can celebrate, but they will know they need to strengthen to improve in Europe and continue their domestic dominance.

I'm sure the team we watched on Saturday will be stronger next season - and they have a brilliant manager to guide them.

Rodgers did an excellent job at Leicester. He did an excellent job at Celtic first time he was here. The same at Liverpool as well.

He won't stand still, managers of that level don't, so I'm looking forward to seeing what the summer brings.

Ex-Celtic forward Shaun Maloney was talking to BBC Scotland's Nick McPheat