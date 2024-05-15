'Rodgers got over negativity' - Bonner

Brendan Rodgers has overcome the "negativity" that surrounded his return to Celtic by winning the Scottish Premiership title, says Pat Bonner.

The former Celtic goalkeeper believes fans unsure about the Northern Irishman's appointment in June will have been appeased as they watched their side celebrate another trophy after a 5-0 win at Rugby Park.

"There was hurt when Rodgers returned," Bonner said on Sportsound.

"This team was going places and then suddenly he left mid-season. If he left at the end, the way Ange Postecolgou did, it wouldn't have had such an impact.

"I know why he left. He went down to a big team in England, those opportunities don't come too often.

"Some fans found it difficult to accept. The more they see the way they played tonight, they'll hope he can build on this.

"Rodgers has got over the negativity."