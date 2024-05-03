Rockies look to stop 5-game slide, play the Pirates

Colorado Rockies (7-24, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (14-18, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Cal Quantrill (0-3, 5.34 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Pirates: Martin Perez (1-1, 2.86 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -187, Rockies +156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies come into the matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates after losing five in a row.

Pittsburgh is 14-18 overall and 5-7 at home. Pirates pitchers have a collective 3.80 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Colorado has a 2-14 record on the road and a 7-24 record overall. The Rockies are 6-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with four home runs while slugging .392. Andrew McCutchen is 6-for-32 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Elias Diaz has four doubles, two home runs and 15 RBI for the Rockies. Elehuris Montero is 9-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .197 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .225 batting average, 6.35 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.