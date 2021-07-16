Report: Rockies become 2nd MLB team to deal with post-All-Star COVID-19 situation

The New York Yankees aren't the only team dealing with a potential COVID-19 outbreak.

The Colorado Rockies are dealing with a COVID-19 situation serious enough that four players — Antonio Senzatela, Yency Almonte, Jhoulys Chacin and Yonathan Daza — won't be available for the team's first second-half game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to MLB.com's Thomas Harding.

#Rockies dealing with COVID situation. OF Sam Hilliard, RHP Antonio Santos, LHP Zac Rosscup, LHP Ben Bowden are up.

RHP Antonio Senzatela, RHP Yency Almonte, RHP Jhoulys Chacín, OF Yonathan Daza down.

Formal announcement not made yet. — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) July 16, 2021

Senzatela had been slated to start Friday against the Dodgers, but Chi Chi Gonzalez will now start in his place, per Harding.

This development comes one day after the Yankees had to postpone a game against the Boston Red Sox after three players tested positive for COVID-19. Three more players, including All-Star Aaron Judge, have since been place on the COVID-19 injured list.

The Yankees have since been cleared to play on Friday, but it's obviously not the way MLB was hoping to begin its second half. Especially when Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers told ESPN's Marly Rivera that he asked not to do pregame interviews because a Yankees All-Star had tested positive, implying concerns over a potential outbreak at the All-Star Game.

More from Yahoo Sports: