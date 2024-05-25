Robinson expects quiet summer after two early arrivals

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson is hoping for a quieter summer of recruitment as his side gear up for a first European campaign in 37 years.

The Northern Irishman brought in seven players last summer but says securing safety early in the season has allowed him to get business done and could lead to less movement in the transfer window.

Robinson has already added Brentford goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe on a season-long loan and signed former St Johnstone defender Shaun Rooney from Fleetwood.

"Being relatively successful means we were able to give people early contracts, like Alex Gogic," Robinson said.

"It just gives a level of stability at the football club that may not have been here.

"The hard bit is bringing players here that are better than what we have. We will work very hard to make sure we do that.

"There will perhaps be not as much [movement] this year because we have got a lot of people in the building."

Robinson revealed which areas he still hopes to strengthen, adding: "I think we need another midfielder. We perhaps need another forward player with a little bit more pace just to give us something different.

"They're probably the only areas we're really looking to strengthen. Other than that, we'll sit back and see."