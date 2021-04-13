  • Oops!
Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum betting preview: Best bets for UFC Vegas 24

Kevin Iole
·Combat columnist
·3 min read
LAS VEGAS — Kelvin Gastelum walked around Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, during UFC 234 on Feb. 10, 2019, with a UFC championship belt slung over his shoulder. Gastelum did not have a title at that point, nor did he defeat then-champion Robert Whittaker for it in the main event.

Their bout was scrapped on the morning of the fight when a collapsed bowel and twisted intestine forced Whittaker to pull out of the match. Gastelum was forced to watch the card from the front row.

Now, a little more than two years later, Gastelum will get his crack at Whittaker under different circumstances. Whittaker is no longer the champion and Gastelum has accepted the bout as a replacement for Paolo Costa.

It’s a critical bout for both fighters, because both of them have lost to reigning champion Israel Adesanya and are gunning for a rematch. Whittaker, the No. 1-ranked middleweight, is a -250 favorite at BetMGM. Gastelum, who lost an incredible bout to Adesanya at UFC 236, is +210.

The fight figures to be an entertaining slugfest. Since being stopped by Adesanya in the second round at UFC 243, Whittaker has defeated sluggers Darren Till and Jared Cannonier by impressive unanimous decisions.

Gastelum’s loss to Adesanya in 2019 was the first of a three-fight losing streak that he ended on Feb. 13 with a comprehensive victory over Ian Heinisch at UFC 258.

Whittaker could absorb a loss far easier than Gastelum. If Gastelum loses again, he’ll have dropped four out of five and his hopes of a title shot will be all but dashed.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Robert Whittaker of Australia and Kelvin Gastelum face off during the UFC 234 weigh-in at Rod Laver Arena on February 09, 2019 in the Melbourne Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
(L-R) Robert Whittaker of Australia and Kelvin Gastelum face off during the UFC 234 weigh-in at Rod Laver Arena on Feb. 9, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

I like Whittaker to win this fight by decision, as I think he’s got an edge on Gastelum in just about every area. Whittaker is No. 6 on Yahoo Sports’ pound-for-pound list and is as complete a fighter as there is in the sport.

He’s also been far more consistent than Gastelum, who on some nights flashes moments of brilliance and on others is inexplicably flat. That will be a huge issue against an elite talent like Whittaker.

I don’t think -250 is too high of a price to pay for Whittaker, so I recommend a play on him to win. I also see the fight going the distance, so I think it’s worth a bet that the fight goes five full rounds.

Other MMA bets

  • I like Andrei Arlovski, at -130, to defeat Chase Sherman, who is +110.

  • I like Tracy Cortez to finish Justine Kish.

  • At PFL, I like Anthony Pettis -550 over Clay Collard, who is +400.

  • At Bellator 257, I like Vadim Nemkov to win at -190 in his rematch with Phil Davis, who is +160.

    Moments before Saturday's UFC Vegas 24 event went live, the fight card lost its co-main event. Lightweights Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose were expected to meet in the co-featured fight. Both fighters officially weighed in on Friday. UFC officials confirmed to MMAWeekly.com that the lightweight bout was cancelled due to an undisclosed injury to Klose. The heavyweight bout between former champion Andrei Arlovski and Chase Sherman was elevated to the co-main event slot. The main card will still feature five bouts. The women's flyweight bout between Tracy Cortez and Justine Kish was moved from the preliminary fight card to the main card. In the main event, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces No. 8 ranked Kelvin Gastelum, who replaced the injured Paulo Costa. The two were slated to meet in UFC 234 main event in February 2019 but Whittaker was forced out of the fight the day of the event due to an abdominal hernia. During Friday's weigh-ins at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Stephens shoved Klose during the face-offs. The two had to be separated by security. UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage

  • Bellator 257 results: Vadim Nemkov retains light heavyweight title with win over Phil Davis

    Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov picked up a victory in the light heavyweight grand prix quarterfinals and successfully defended his title by defeating no. 3 ranked Phil Davis. The vast majority of the fight was a stand-up battle where Nemkov decisively outstruck his opponent 145-63, whom Nemkov defeated in their first fight in 2018 by split decision in Tel Aviv, Israel. Not only was Nemkov’s voluminous striking output evident, he also took down Davis, a former NCAA Division 1 All-American wrestler, a handful of times. This came as somewhat of a surprise as the highly decorated wrestler previously claimed he would utilize wrestling in his gameplan. Nemkov’s conditioning also looked superb, something fans have not been able to evaluate fully, as this fight was the first time the 28-year-old champion went a full five rounds in his career. Nemkov’s victory over Davis propelled him to the light heavyweight grand prix semi-finals, where he will take on the winner of Yoel Romero and Anthony Johnson. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383254050330726408?s=20 Bellator 257 results: Corey Anderson TKOs Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals No. 3 ranked light heavyweight Corey Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix in the Bellator 257 co-main event with a ground and pound TKO victory in the third round over Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov. Yagshimuradov appeared to be a formidable opponent in the first, throwing powerful punches that Anderson respected. Perhaps Yagshimuradov’s highlight of the fight was a rear spinning heel kick toward the end of the first, breaking Anderson’s guard and connecting. Anderson indicated after the fight it slightly threw off his equilibrium. The second and third rounds were much more prosperous for “Overtime,” as he secured a takedown and utilized ground and pound toward the end of the round and went back to the well in the third with great success.With his TKO victory over Yagshimuradov, Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix, where he will take on former division champion and current heavyweight titleholder Ryan Bader. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383248827423940611?s=20 Featured photo TRENDING > Jake Paul and Ben Askren salaries revealed for Triller boxing bout Bellator 257 Results Bellator 257 Main card Vadim Nemkov def. Phil Davis via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)Corey Anderson def. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov via TKO (strikes) - Round 3, 2:15Veta Arteaga def. Desiree Yanez via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)Paul Daley def. Sabah Homasi via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 1:44 Bellator 257 Preliminary Card Julia Budd def. Dayana Silva via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Julius Anglickas def. Gregory Milliard via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Steve Mowry def. Shaun Asher via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 0:55Grachik Bozinyan def. Demarques Jackson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Raymond Daniels def. Peter Stanonik via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)Lance Gibson Jr. def. Marcus Surin via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Karl Albrektsson def. Viktor Nemkov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Mads Burnell def. Saul Rogers via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 4:08Jay-Jay Wilson def. Pedro Carvalho via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 0:53

  • UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage

    The fighters went nose to nose in this UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video following the official weigh-in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum square off in the main event. Whittaker was originally slated to face Paulo Costa, who withdrew because of illness. UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place on Saturday, April 17, at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight

