Robert Saleh: We'd like reinforcements on OL, but no one's trading them away

The Jets had two more offensive linemen go down with injuries on Sunday and both of them are going to miss at least four games.

Head coach Robert Saleh said at a Monday press conference that centers Connor McGovern and Wes Schweitzer are both going to be placed on injured reserve. McGovern dislocated his kneecap and Schweitzer suffered a calf injury.

The team previously put tackle Duane Brown and guard/tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve and rookie guard Joe Tippmann missed Sunday with a quad injury. That's why Saleh said the team is hoping to find some reinforcements up front ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, but that "no one is trading offensive linemen" because of how scarce they are around the league.

Brown may return to practice this week and getting him back would be a plus for the Jets, but they'll need to add more than one healthy body to make sure they're prepared for the rest of the season.