Robert Saleh doubts turf caused Aaron Rodgers injury, but "players prefer grass"

As soon as Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was hurt on Monday night, some pointed a finger at the turf at MetLife Stadium. Jets coach Robert Saleh acknowledged today that players prefer to play on grass fields, but he disputed any talk that the artificial turf on the Jets' home field contributed to Rodgers' injury.

Saleh said the way Rodgers was hit could have caused the same injury on any playing surface, while also admitting that players would prefer not to play on artificial turf.

"No. If it was a non-contact injury, I think that’d be something to discuss obviously," Saleh said. "But I think that was trauma-induced. I do know the players prefer grass and there's a lot invested in those young men."

The turf at MetLife stadium, where the Jets and Giants play their home games, has frequently been criticized by NFL players. This offseason new turf was installed, but after a high-profile injury the turf is continuing to face significant scrutiny.