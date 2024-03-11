Robert Hunt agrees to sign with Panthers

The Panthers' bid to build a better offensive line in front of quarterback Bryce Young will include Robert Hunt.

According to multiple reports, the guard has agreed to a deal in Carolina. He joins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins as Dolphins players who have agreed to sign with new teams on Monday.

Reports peg the deal as a five-year contract worth $100 million with $63 million guaranteed.

Hunt, who is No. 23 on PFT’s list of this year's top free agents, joined the Dolphins as a second-round pick in 2020. He's been a starter throughout his time in the league, although he did miss six games due to injury during the 2023 season.

The Panthers used a variety of guards with little success last year, so the hope is that Hunt will help them solidify the interior of the line and begin building a more proficient offense in Dave Canales' first season as a head coach.