Robbie Chosen back on Dolphins active roster with Salvon Ahmed on injured reserve

Wide receiver Robbie Chosen is back on the Dolphins active roster.

Chosen was waived last week, but returned to the practice squad after going unclaimed and is back on the 53-man roster Tuesday. Running back Salvon Ahmed went on injured reserve to open up the spot for Chosen.

Chosen was elevated to play against the Raiders in Week 11 and he caught two passes for 39 yards. His only other catch this season was a 68-yard touchdown in Miami's 70-20 rout of the Broncos in Week Three.

Ahmed has a foot injury. Ahmed caught a touchdown against the Raiders and also ran for a touchdown earlier in the season.