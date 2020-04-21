Rob Gronkowski is reportedly back: What to expect in fantasy after star TE reunited with Tom Brady in trade to Buccaneers

Well, that didn’t last long.

After former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL in March of 2019 (and following some dabbling in the WWE), news broke Tuesday he would reportedly be returning to the NFL. Yes, (pending a physical), Rob Gronkowski will be traded from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Brady-Gronkowski show is back together again.

The reunion between Gronk and Tom Brady makes total sense (especially when it comes to compensation — the Bucs sent the Patriots a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Gronk and a seventh-rounder), but as much as it sounds like a slam-dunk, there are some question marks in regards to the move’s fantasy football impact.

What does Gronk have left after being away from the game for a year? How many targets will he get? It’s not like O.J. Howard took off in this Bruce Arians’ offense last season (not to say Howard is on Gronk’s level, but it should be mentioned nonetheless).

Matt Harmon explains in the video above that he sees Gronk as a backend TE1 for now, but thinks Brady and the offense look better as a whole after this move.

How will it impact Mike Evans and Chris Godwin? Both star receivers likely get a slight downgrade with more competition in the passing game.

Let’s see what Gronk and the Bucs brings in 2020.