- Kansas Race Rewind: Action-packed race produces photo finishRelive the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway that saw Kyle Larson battle Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher that came to a head on the final lap in overtime, resulting in an exciting photo finish. The margin of victory was 0.001, the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history.13:03Now PlayingPaused
- No. 6 Stanford downs No. 25 Oregon to open final regular season seriesNo. 6 Stanford softball beat No. 25 Oregon by a final score of 7-3 on Friday, May 3 at Boyd & Jill Smith Family Stadium. The Cardinal finished with three home runs and 10 hits to open the final regular season series.2:19Now PlayingPaused
Road America's president was asked if NASCAR will ever return. Here's what he said.
There won't be any NASCAR races at Road America in 2024. Could the Cup or Xfinity series return in the future? Here's what the track president said.