Riverfront campground with 800-plus acres on the market for $3M in Gilpin

Mar. 22—A huge piece of riverfront property with a popular campground is on the market in Gilpin.

With a total of 830 acres, the rural parcel on Johnetta Road is listed for $3 million. It follows the Allegheny River in the Johnetta section of the township, north of Gilpin's Schenley section.

Included in the sale is Johnetta Campground, an established seasonal leased campground that has been attracting summer river enthusiasts for decades.

The property, zoned for recreation, features streams and hilltop vistas that could be used for building or hunting opportunities, according to listing agent and Western Pennsylvania land specialist Clint Stout of Keller Williams Advantage Realty.

The land is owned by Forestland Management Group, a timber and sawmill company based in Butler County.

Forestland declined to provide a comment on why it's selling.

Stout described the property as a "sportsman's paradise." He said he has fielded separate verbal and written offers on the property that listed on Feb. 26.

With the current zoning regulations, permitted uses of the land include single-family dwellings, mobile homes on their own lots, seasonal camps and campgrounds.

Gilpin supervisors Chairman Charles Stull said new owners would have the opportunity to petition for zoning amendments.

"Should they have other uses (for the property) in mind," Stull said. "The parcel is more than just riverfront. It's the whole hillside behind the riverfront, too."

The former Johnetta Borough was dissolved in 1930 after a mass exodus of residents fleeing harsh economic times after the collapse of the nearby coal and clay mines.

Stout spends several hours taking potential buyers on ATV tours of the property.

"I think the diverse terrain features makes it unique — and the riverfront property lends to a higher population of wildlife. There's multiple water sources and streams and different vegetation, north- and south-facing slopes and different elevations," he said. "I envision it being a super recreational property for hunting, ATV, river recreation and equestrian activities."

Stout said he has seen bald eagles, deer, bears and turkeys on the property.

The fate of the campground and its leases is unclear.

"I can't comment on any of that," Stout said.

None of the camp leaseholders contacted agreed to comment on the status of the campground, but Stull said he is closely monitoring the sale.

"My priority is to ensure any potential sale aligns with our long-term vision for responsible development and sustainable land use as per our updated zoning ordinance," Stull said.

The oil and gas rights are not owned by the seller, and a new buyer could choose whether or not to keep the campground in operation.

Stout said the listing is attracting interest.

"There's a lot of attention in it — from Western Pennsylvania and out-of-state interest," Stout said. "A big feature is the vast trail system. I logged more than 50 miles on my ATV with a past showing."

