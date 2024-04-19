Rivals Rankings Week: Roundtable on the 2024 rankings

The Rivals150 for the class of 2024 was finalized this week and mega-prospect and Duke signee Cooper Flagg retained his spot atop the list.

Today, Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan put a bow on the class in the form of a roundtable discussion centered on three rankings-related topics.

*****

1. WHICH PLAYER OUTSIDE THE FINAL TOP 50 DO YOU THINK WILL BE A STAR AT THE COLLEGE LEVEL?

Cassidy: I think the combination of upside and fit will serve Houston signee Chase McCarty extremely well in college, as the tough, physical, big-bodied wing will thrive in Kelvin Sampson’s system, which rewards physicality and defensive versatility. McCarty's toughness and defensive prowess will keep him on the court but it’s his ability to score over and through defenders that will give him a chance to outperform his ranking.

McCarty’s thick build allows him to create space in the lane but he can also fill it up from deep, as he’s become a much more reliable 3-point shooter in the last year. I expect him to make an impact as a freshman and possibly blossom into a star later in his college tenure.

Jordan: He almost made it at No. 51, but definitely going to say Vyctorius Miller. I watched him a lot this last year and he’s got an elite skill set with a high IQ as a scorer and lead guard. At times, he can be inconsistent but as he adds that next gear and builds muscle over the next six months I expect him to be a breakout star for LSU.

*****

2. WHICH COLLEGE STAFF IMPRESSED YOU MOST WITH ITS WORK ON THE TRAIL THIS CYCLE?

Cassidy: Dennis Gates and Missouri had a miserable season on the hardwood, but it certainly hasn’t affected the Tigers on the recruiting front. Gates was able to stand toe-to-toe with some heavy hitters this cycle, but it was the quick and direct manner in which Mizzou landed Annor Boateng, the No. 32 prospect in the Rivals150, that was most impressive.

Landing guys such as Peyton Marshall and Marcus Allen demonstrated Gates’ ability to kick in the doors on national recruitments to which he had no built-in ties. The Mizzou staff did a tremendous job capitalizing on the momentum of the Tigers’ impressive 2022-23 season and it certainly seems as though they’re armed with enough NIL backing to continue to make waves on the trail down the road should the on-floor results improve this season.

Jordan: I just had this conversation this week and it’s LSU for me. Vyctorius Miller and Curtis Givens are extremely tough guards who are battle tested after an grueling season in the Nike EYBL Scholastic. Robert Miller is a capable big and I like the portal pickups, especially Cam Carter. It’s clear that Matt McMahon isn’t messing around on the trail.

*****

3. WHICH INDIVIDUAL RECURRING WIN IMPRESSED YOU THE MOST THIS CYCLE?

Cassidy: I don’t think you can say enough about the work Baylor did to land V.J. Edgecombe. Winning a heads-up battle with Duke isn’t exactly the easiest thing to do these days, but Scott Drew did exactly that when he landed the five-star wing back in January.

Drew did a remarkable job selling his recent success at developing NBA Draft picks as well as the fact that his system has a history of featuring and developing talented freshmen in an effort to wrangle Edgecombe away from a long list of bluebloods. It’s been a good year to be a Baylor fan thus far, and landing Edgecombe is a major reason why.

Jordan: I was thoroughly impressed with Maryland’s ability to withstand real challengers and prevail with the win that is Derik Queen. The 6-foot-10 forward was the best big man in high school basketball this season winning every duel in Montverde’s loaded schedule. Kevin Willard won the battle of attrition, which should pay off big on a lot of different fronts going forward.

