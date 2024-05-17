Rivals pay for not gaining ground

[Getty Images]

Manchester City fan Emily Brobyn spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast about the final day of the Premier League season, highlighting the inability of other teams to make the most of her club's slip ups during the campaign.

"I do look back to the point where we went on quite a poor run. We were missing Rodri and Arsenal beat us during that run, Wolves beat us and I look at that point when even then Arsenal and Liverpool didn't gain enough ground when we were in a poor run of form," she said.

"We were fifth at one point so they had the opportunity then. It is during those runs which are really rare for Manchester City where these teams have to gain more of an advantage than they did.

"Ultimately, should Arsenal have gone for the win when they came to the Etihad instead of playing for the draw? Potentially because that could be the difference overall."

On the final day against West Ham, she added: "At the moment I feel calm. I don't take anything for granted. They're both kind fixtures for the final day of the season but Manchester City have this habit where it comes to final days in the Premier League where things don't run smoothly so I'm hoping that it will be drama free.

"The last time we played West Ham on the final day of the season was 2014 and we beat them 2-0 and won the title that day so hoping I'm for more of that rather than the rollercoaster!"