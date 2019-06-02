Report: Ricky Rubio 'not a priority' for Utah Jazz heading into free agency

It looks as if Ricky Rubio will be finding a new home for the 2019-20 season. (AP/Rick Bowmer)

Ricky Rubio’s time with the Utah Jazz appears to be extremely limited.

Rubio said on Sunday that the Jazz have already informed him that he’s “not a priority for them” this offseason, according to Barcelona journalist Ernest Macià. Rubio is an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Ricky Rubio: “Utah ja m’ha fet saber que no sóc una prioritat per a ells” @totgira @Catradioesports — Ernest Macià (@ernestmacia) June 2, 2019

The 28-year-old Spaniard averaged 12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists this season for the Jazz, his second with the team after a six-year stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He helped lead the Jazz to back-to-back playoff berths, the first of his career, though they fell in the first round this season to the Houston Rockets 4-1.

While he may not be a priority anymore, the Jazz initially appeared interested in landing a new deal with Rubio after the playoff loss.

“He’s got a decision to make on his end and we’ve got a decision to make on our end, but there’s a lot of scenarios I can see Ricky back,” Utah vice president Dennis Lindsey said after the season, via the Deseret News.“We really appreciate who he is and we think we can get him better from a health perspective and skill standpoint. We know who he is — he has Jazz DNA. So he’ll have options, we’ll have options and we’ll talk to him and his agent.”

Rubio, though, has always seemed less certain about his future in Utah. He made it clear after the season ended that he wanted to do what is best for him, regardless of where that lands him.

And if the Jazz are no longer interested, then that almost certainly will not be in Salt Lake City.

“A lot of friends ask me, but I don’t have any idea where I’m going to go,” Rubio said after the season, via the Deseret News. “There’s a lot of things that depend on [whether other teams] are going to need a point guard or not.

“When free agency comes, I can start thinking and see where I can go. One thing I’m going to look for sure is going to be the best situation for me with the coach and the team. I want to be happy, I’m going to try to find the best situation for me to be me and be happy.”

The Jazz reportedly had interest in making a deal for Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley, as the Grizzlies are expected to select Murray State point guard Ja Morant in the NBA draft this month. Several other teams are interested in making a deal for Conley, however, and there is still plenty of time left before free agency starts June 30.

Until then, it appears the Jazz will begin looking for their next point guard.

