Here are the richest contracts in Chicago Bears history
The Bears inked All-Pro cornerback Jaylon Johnson to a four-year deal worth $76 million on Thursday, giving him around $19 million per season and making him one of the league's highest-paid cornerbacks.
The Bears now have three mega contracts, with Montez Sweat's deal worth $98 million, Johnson's worth $76 million and Tremaine Edmunds' $72 million contract he signed last summer.
That begs the question --- who owns the richest contracts in Chicago Bears history? Let's dive into the numbers.
Total Contract Value
In terms of total contract value, here are the richest in Bears' history.
Khalil Mack - 6 years, $141 million
Jay Cutler - 7 years, $126.7 million
Montez Sweat - 4 years, $98 million
Julius Peppers - 6 years, $84 million
Jaylon Johnson - 4 years, $76 million
Average Annual Value
Here's where the standings shake out for the most lucrative contracts by year.
Montez Sweat - $24.5 million
Khalil Mack - $23.5 million
DJ Moore - $20 million
Jaylon Johnson - $19 million
Jay Cutler - $18.1 million
Tremaine Edmunds - $18 million
Guaranteed at Sign
And, finally, in terms of the most guaranteed money at signing, here are the top five.
Khalil Mack - $90 million
Montez Sweat - $62.8 million
Jay Cutler - $54 million
Tremaine Edmunds - $50 million
DJ Moore - $41.6 million
