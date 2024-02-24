Richard Sherman, Amazon Prime analyst and former NFL CB, arrested for DUI

A former member of the Seattle Seahawks famed Legion of Boom, Richard Sherman was arrested on Saturday morning for a DUI. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Richard Sherman, former NFL cornerback and analyst for Amazon Prime, was arrested on Saturday morning for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to The Seattle Times.

The Times reported that Sherman was taken to King County Jail at 4:51 a.m Pacific Time. The Washington State Patrol told Fox13 the matter is still under investigation and gave no further details.

The 35-year-old just finished his second year working as an analyst for Prime's "Thursday Night Football" pregame and postgame show. He also worked on FS1's Undisputed in 2023.

Sherman played for the Seahawks, 49ers and Buccaneers during his 11-year NFL career, which ended after the 2021 season. He was a member of the famed Legion of Boom for the Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl with the team at the end of the 2013 season. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro after being selected as a fifth-round pick in 2011 by Seahawks. He played three seasons with the 49ers (2018-2020) and one for the Bucs (2021).

This is Sherman's second arrest since his playing career ended, following an incident in 2021 in which police said he drove his SUV into a construction zone and crashed. He then reportedly left the scene of the accident and tried to break into his in-law's house.

His wife, Ashley, called 911 at the time and described Sherman as “drunk and belligerent and threatening to kill himself.”

Sherman pled guilty in 2022 to two misdemeanor charges, one for first-degree negligent driving and another for second-degree criminal trespass and speeding in a construction zone.

He was fined $1,500 and placed under monitored court supervision for two years and was required to attend a DUI victim’s panel.

Sherman apologized at the time and vowed to make positive changes in his life and to seek the help he needed.