Rhys Hoskins hit on hand by pitch, leaves Phillies game vs. Marlins

Rhys Hoskins exits Phillies game after being hit by pitch on right hand originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

MIAMI -- Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins left Wednesday night's game against the Miami Marlins after being hit by a pitch on the right hand.

Hoskins was hit by Miami's Edward Cabrera in the top of the third inning.

Hoskins stayed in the game and played first base in the bottom of the third inning. He exited before the bottom of the fourth. Alec Bohm moved over from third base and played first base after Hoskins' exit. Edmundo Sosa played third base.

The initial diagnosis on Hoskins was a contusion. He was having an X-ray. Check back for updates.