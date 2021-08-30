Rhamondre Stevenson scored an epic touchdown and Patriots fans loved it

Isaiah Houde
·2 min read
Rhamondre Stevenson will be a force this year.

The New England Patriots’ fourth-round pick scored four touchdowns in the first two preseason games and continued with that streak in the third quarter against the New York Giants. Stevenson bulldozed through the Giants’ defense to put the Patriots up 18-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

Before his highlight touchdown, Stevenson moved the chains in the red zone with an 11-yard reception as an outside receiver. Despite having a 6-foot, 230 pound frame — he’s shifty and capable of playing different positions.

Here’s a look at the touchdown from a player who likely sealed the deal on Sony Michel’s trade to the Los Angeles Rams.

Patriots fans absolutely loved watching this play.

