Rhamondre Stevenson scored an epic touchdown and Patriots fans loved it

Rhamondre Stevenson will be a force this year.

The New England Patriots’ fourth-round pick scored four touchdowns in the first two preseason games and continued with that streak in the third quarter against the New York Giants. Stevenson bulldozed through the Giants’ defense to put the Patriots up 18-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

Before his highlight touchdown, Stevenson moved the chains in the red zone with an 11-yard reception as an outside receiver. Despite having a 6-foot, 230 pound frame — he’s shifty and capable of playing different positions.

Here’s a look at the touchdown from a player who likely sealed the deal on Sony Michel’s trade to the Los Angeles Rams.

Rhamondre Stevenson scoring touchdowns this preseason like LeGarrette Blountpic.twitter.com/KGkck7u01z — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) August 30, 2021

Patriots fans absolutely loved watching this play.

Rhamondre Stevenson is a rookie Beast Mode and I’m psyched for every carry the #Patriots have this season. — Fitzy (@FitzyGFY) August 29, 2021

Some nice reassurance tonight that the #Patriots could afford to trade Sony Michel. J.J. Taylor and Rhamondre Stevenson are good football players. — Keagan Stiefel (@KeaganStiefel) August 30, 2021

Rhamondre Stevenson…I just love watching that kid run with the football. I will keep saying it: his footwork and elusiveness for a big back reminds me of Marshawn. — Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) August 29, 2021

Rhamondre is making a statement!! https://t.co/cPK0bPLizG — Yutia McPherson (@summer_b44) August 30, 2021

Nine months from tonight, hospital maternity rooms across the state are going to be swamped with bouncing baby boys named Rhamondre. You love to see it. #patriots #giants — P. Good win (@GlobePistol) August 30, 2021

Haters gonna hate, and I was a skeptic at first, but Rhamondre just scores TD 🔥 — The Flex Network (@TheFlexNetwork1) August 30, 2021

The two people players I wanted most for NEW ENGLAND during NFL Draft: MAC JONES and RHAMONDRE STEVENSON… No regrets — 🅱️🅾️ Roll Pats! (@Brian_OC100) August 30, 2021

Mac Jones playing way better in the second half. Rhamondre Stevenson is also LeGarrette Blount 2.0 😤😤 #Patriots — John Keil (@JohnnyKeil617) August 30, 2021

