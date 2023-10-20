RGIII, J.J. Watt defend Michigan football against allegations

Michigan football has become the main character in college football in recent days, with revelations that the Wolverines are being investigated by the NCAA for improper sign stealing. Allegedly.

The allegations range from Michigan sending staffers to games of future opponents to something nefarious being on another staffer’s computer. Given the unusual nature where things are being leaked about persons of interest and that the investigation is starting (instead of these being the findings of the investigation and Michigan awaiting punishment), it’s fair to see what’s happening as a witch hunt.

Perhaps the allegations could be true, but the NCAA is putting Michigan’s business out there and letting the court of public opinion decide before it does.

Two notable personalities in football aren’t having it. Robert Griffin III played at Baylor and is a color commentator for ESPN now and he commented on his own network’s Instagram post on Thursday decrying the maize and blue being singled out. Similarly, J.J. Watt, who played at Wisconsin, noted on the same post that what Michigan is alleged to have done is merely scout their opponents.

Does any of this look good for Michigan football? Of course not, but it was designed as such. Whether the Wolverines are guilty or not, the damage is now done and Michigan will forever have this stain on its name, even if it’s fully cleared of wrongdoing.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire