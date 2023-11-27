Reports: Shaquille Leonard to visit Cowboys on Tuesday

Free agent linebacker Shaquille Leonard will visit the Cowboys on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the Cowboys’ interest in Leonard on Sunday, three days after owner Jerry Jones said the team was discussing Leonard.

The Colts cut Leonard last week, and he cleared waivers.

He spent Sunday watching his former team from a stadium suite.

Leonard, a 2018 second-round pick, wasn’t happy with his role or his playing time with the Colts this season. He played nine of 10 games and made 65 tackles but hasn’t looked anything like the player who three times in his first four seasons garnered All-Pro honors.

A back injury limited him to three games last season.