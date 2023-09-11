Reports: Payton Turner has turf toe that will require surgery

Reports: Payton Turner has turf toe that will require surgery

Saints defensive end Payton Turner did not miss any training camp time with any ailments, but the 2021 first-round draft pick's first game didn't last long.

He was injured on a third-down play with 10:10 remaining in the second quarter and didn't return.

According to multiple reports, Turner was diagnosed with turf toe that will require surgery.

Turner made one tackle Sunday.

Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning had toe surgery Aug. 27, 2022, and returned in Week 12 last season. So, Turner hopefully receives a similar prognosis, allowing him to return this season.

Turner has played only 14 games in his career, while missing 21.