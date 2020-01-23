Reports: Patriots CB Joejuan Williams arrested on drug charges

New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams was arrested last week in Tennessee on drug charges, according to multiple reports.

Police in Nashville pulled Williams over on Interstate 40 Friday night for speeding in his Land Rover and arrested him after the Tennessee Highway Patrol claims he was in possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and prescription drugs without a prescription.

The Patriots made a big investment in Williams, trading up to select him in the second round of the 2019 draft. (Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Williams, 22, is a Tennessee native and played college football at Vanderbilt. The Patriots traded up in the second round of the 2019 to select Williams with the No. 45 pick, giving up the No. 56 and No. 101 picks to make the deal.

Williams played sparingly as a rookie on a deep roster of cornerbacks, tallying four tackles and a pass defended in nine appearances on defense and special teams. The Patriots presumably see Williams as a significant part of their future after trading up to draft him last season.

Williams’ is the second offseason arrest for the Patriots in 2020 after wide receiver Julian Edelman was charged with vandalism in Beverly Hills last week after allegedly jumping on the hood of a Mercedes.

