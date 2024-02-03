Reports: Kansas football is expected to hire D.K. McDonald as defensive backs coach, co-DC

LAWRENCE — It appears D.K. McDonald will be the one to fill an open position on Kansas football’s coaching staff.

McDonald, according to multiple reports, is expected to become the Jayhawks’ new defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator. He’ll replace Jordan Peterson, who left to assume a position on the Texas A&M staff. And with the next signing day looming in the days ahead, the move with McDonald should add to the momentum KU — which is coming off of back-to-back bowl game appearances — has this spring under head coach Lance Leipold.

McDonald would join Kansas and move back to the college ranks after spending time coaching in the professional ranks in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, one of the best teams in that league in recent seasons. He served most recently as the Eagles’ defensive backs coach. His jump to the NFL came as an assistant defensive backs coach with Philadelphia in 2021.

McDonald also has experience in the college ranks coaching for Iowa State (2016-20), Toledo (2012-15), William & Mary (2011), Indiana University of Pennsylvania (2006-10) and Edinboro (2003-05). Across those stops, he has extensive experience coaching in the secondary. This upcoming season at Kansas, he’ll have a chance to be around multiple All-Big 12 Conference caliber cornerbacks in Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson.

D.K. McDonald looks on while coaching as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL on Jan. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas football could reportedly hire D.K. McDonald as assistant coach