Reports: Jets won't retain RB coach Taylor Embree, met with Duce Staley

The Jets opted to stay the course with head coach Robert Saleh, but it looks like he won't be bringing back the same staff that he had during the 2023 season.

Connor Hughes of SNY reports that running backs coach Taylor Embree will not return to the team. Embree spent the last three seasons on the staff with the AFC East club and helped develop 2022 second-round pick Breece Hall over the last two years.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that the Jets recently met with former Eagles, Lions, and Panthers running backs coach Duce Staley. He was let go by the Panthers when they fired head coach Frank Reich during the regular season.

Staley also met with the Browns recently, so he may not wind up as Embree's successor with the Jets.