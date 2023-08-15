Reports: Falcons will put fifth-round pick Ade Ogundeji on injured reserve

Falcons fifth-round pick Ade Ogundeji's rookie season is ending before it really got started.

Ogundeji was carted off at Monday's practice after suffering a foot/ankle injury. Head coach Arthur Smith said at his Tuesday press conference that the team was looking for a second opinion and would update Ogundeji's status on Wednesday, but it appears that the results are already out.

According to multiple reports, Ogundeji is going to be placed on injured reserve this week. Players who go on the list ahead of the cut to 53 players are not eligible to be activated later in the season, so the linebacker will have to wait until 2024 to make his regular season debut.

Ogundeji had two tackles for the Falcons in their first preseason game. He had 10.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss over three seasons at Notre Dame.