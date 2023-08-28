Report: Chargers waive rookie QB Max Duggan

The Chargers are keeping two quarterbacks on their 53-player roster.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the team is waiving rookie Max Duggan, a seventh-round pick.

If Duggan clears waivers, it's possible the Chargers could re-sign him to their practice squad.

His departure leaves Easton Stick as the only quarterback behind starter Justin Herbert.

Duggan appeared in two of the team's three exhibition games and completed 6 of 12 passes for 34 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He was sacked three times.

Duggan won the Davey O’Brien Award as the best quarterback in college football last season, finished second in Heisman Trophy voting and was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He led TCU to the College Football National Championship Game, losing to Georgia at SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers also drafted two of his TCU teammates, wide receivers Quentin Johnson and Derius Davis.